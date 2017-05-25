In his book "Thank You for Being Late," Thomas Friedman advocates that people need to learn to quickly adapt and innovate to thrive in today’s “age of accelerations.” He offers an idea of how you can keep up with technological advances and disruptions without making your head spin. While Moore’s Law—Intel Co-Founder Gordon Moore’s 1965 prediction that computing power would double every two years—might be slowing to 2.5-3 years, the rapid ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Does Your Business Have An Innovation Environment?".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.