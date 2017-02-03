AMARILLO, Texas—Bell is preparing its prototype V-280 Valor next-generation tiltrotor for ground-vibration testing as it pushes to achieve a first flight by September of this ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "V-280 Being Prepared For Ground Testing".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.