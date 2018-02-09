TAS Aerospace Systems sees upgrade potential for thousands of legacy ACES-2 ejection seats. It captured four new programs last year, including the B-2 stealth bomber: U.S. Air Force
SINGAPORE—UTC Aerospace Systems (UTAS) has completed the eight sled tests required to qualify the Advanced Concept Ejection Seat-5 (ACES-5) for installation on Northrop Grumman’s B-2 stealth bomber, company officials confirmed during an interview at the Singapore Air Show ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "UTAS On A Roll With ACES-5 Ejection Seat".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.