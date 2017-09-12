Just months before the U.S. Air Force is slated to choose an industry team to begin developing a new aircraft to replace its existing battlefield command-and-control and surveillance fleet, the service appears to be considering scrapping the program ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "USAF Weighs Scrapping J-Stars Recap".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.