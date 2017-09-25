The L3 Technologies EC-37B Compass Call will replace the Hercules-based EC-130H airborne electronic attack platform, which has been in service since 1983: Gulfstream
NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland—The U.S. Air Force anticipates delivery of the first “cross-decked” EC-37B Compass Call airborne electronic attack aircraft from L3 Technologies in ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "USAF Lays Out Timeline For EC-X Compass Call ‘Re-Host’".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.