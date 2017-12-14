Russia’s Iskander tactical missile system can launch a range of devastating ballistic or cruise missiles, conventional and nuclear. It’s likely the basis for Russia’s new intermediate-range SSC-8: Russian Ministry of Defense
The intermediate-range ground-launched cruise missile that Russia has trained on NATO forces in Western Europe has finally been named by the U.S. State Department as the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "U.S. Pursuing New Missile To Check Russiaâ€™s 9M729 GLCM".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.