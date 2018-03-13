In the midst of an investigation into the recent spike in potentially fatal hypoxia-like incidents across the U.S. Navy’s trainer and strike fighter fleets, the service is looking for a new digital system to monitor pressure and oxygen levels in the cockpit of its Boeing ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "U.S. Navy Wants New F/A-18 Cockpit Monitoring System".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.