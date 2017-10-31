The E-2D Advanced Hawkeye received fuel from an airborne U.S. Navy KC-130 for the first time in July, taking on 1,700 lb. of gas: U.S. Navy
As Northrop Grumman bows out of one U.S. Navy aerial refueling initiative, the MQ-25 Stingray, it is showing progress on another, for the E-2D Advanced ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "U.S. Navy Tests Northropâ€™s E-2D Aerial Refueling Mod".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.