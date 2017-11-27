The U.S. Navy is investigating the Nov. 22 crash of a Northrop C-2A Greyhound twin turboprop in the Philippine ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "U.S. Navy Investigates C-2A Greyhound Crash In Pacific".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.