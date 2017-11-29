ORLANDO, Florida—Ranking officers with the U.S. military services concede that their weapons systems training technologies are dated, dispersed and lagging in interoperability. They largely agreed with the theme of a keynote address at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) here that training is moving from the “industrial to the information age,” and requires new approaches to acquisition by government and standardized, ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "U.S. Military Leaders Acknowledge Training Shortfalls, Seek Solutions".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.