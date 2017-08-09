The U.S. Army's most notable recent hypersonic weapons test was the Advanced Hypersonic Weapon demonstrator, a boosted hypersonic glide vehicle that was was successfully tested on Nov. 17, 2011: U.S. Army
HUNTSVILLE, Alabama - The U.S. Army could respond to Russia’s deployment of a treaty-violating ground-launched cruise missile (GLCM) by fielding a new type of land-based hypersonic ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "U.S. Army Floats Hypersonic Response To Russian GLCM".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.