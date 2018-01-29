Lt. Col. Christine Mau made history as the first female F-35 pilot in 2015. The Air Force will finally get a second in February.
LUKE AFB, Arizona—The U.S. Air Force finally is ready to welcome its second female F-35 pilot, now that enough aircraft have been upgraded with a new ejection seat designed to accommodate lightweight ...
