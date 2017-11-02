The UK's decision to leave the European Union and the subsequent drop in the value of UK currency had caused a hike in the price of several U.S.-origin procurement programs, including the P-8 Poseidon.
LONDON—Gavin Williamson is Britain’s new minister for defense following the surprise resignation of Sir Michael ...
