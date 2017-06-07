Boeing needs a near-term deal with Qatar to extend its F-15 production line after construction of aircraft for Saudi Arabia wraps up: Boeing
President Donald Trump’s bulldozer-style diplomacy regarding Qatar’s alleged financing of terror groups has left the fate of a military base, security ties and billions of dollars in weapons sales in ...
