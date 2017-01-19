WICHITA—Spirit AeroSystems is looking to outsource some of its supply chain work here in a move to save $5 million to $7 ...

THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS

You must be a paid subscriber to access "Spirit AeroSystems Looking To Outsource Supply Chain Jobs".

 

Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.

 

Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.

Already registered? here.