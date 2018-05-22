Spirit AeroSystems executives and city and county representatives break ground on a new Logistics Center in Wichita: Molly McMillin
WICHITA—Aerostructures supplier Spirit AeroSystems is turning an empty field north of its south Wichita plant into a state-of-the-art Global Digital Logistics Center to increase parts storage and efficiency as production ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Spirit AeroSystems To Add Global Digital Logistics Center ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.