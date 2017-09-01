The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion will completely replace the Marine Corps' CH-53E Super Stallion by 2030.
The U.S. Marine Corps will receive its first two operational CH-53K King Stallion helicopters in 2020 following a $304 million contract award to Lockheed ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Sikorsky Begins Building Combat-Ready CH-53Ks".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.