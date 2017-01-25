LONDON—The Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) formally inducted the first Boeing F-15SA (Saudi Advanced) Eagles into its inventory during a ceremony in Riyadh on Jan. ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "Saudi Air Force Inaugurates F-15SAs".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.