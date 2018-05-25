French and Russian engine manufacturers Safran and Saturn have signed a framework agreement to re-engine the Beriev Be-200 amphibious aircraft with the SaM146 turbofan jointly developed and produced for the Sukhoi Superjet ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Safran, Saturn Sign To Re-engine Be-200 Amphibian".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.