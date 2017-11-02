The U.S. and Qatar are finalizing a contract with Boeing for 36 F-15QA multirole fighters, including 12 options. Once delivered, it will be the world's most advanced Eagle variant: Boeing
The U.S. government is talking up Qatar as a force for good in the Middle East as the State Department approves of a potential sale worth up to $1 billion for construction, cybersecurity and force protection infrastructure connected to Doha’s Boeing F-15QA fighter ...
