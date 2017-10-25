SEOUL—The consortium of MBDA and Saab that builds the Taurus KEPD 350 bunker-busting missile thinks a proposed compact version probably could fit in the weapon bays of Lockheed Martin F-35 ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Proposed Compact Taurus Likely Would Fit In F-35 Bays".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.