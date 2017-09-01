Philippine Navy Britten-Norman Islander.
KUALA LUMPUR—The Philippines has again requested bids for two maritime patrollers—barely 60 days after a similar exercise failed to find a qualified bidder. The latest request for tenders for the Long-Range Patrol Aircraft project was published Aug. 25, with the closing date on Sept. 22. As before, interested companies can seek extensions. The proposed acquisition is part of a military modernization effort first approved in 2012. The budget is unchanged at $120 million for two ...
