KUALA LUMPUR—The Philippines has requested bids for two maritime patrollers that will radically improve the country’s ability to monitor surrounding ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Philippines Requests Bids For Two Maritime Patrollers".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.