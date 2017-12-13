MCB QUANTICO, Virginia—An autonomy kit designed to convert any rotorcraft to unmanned operation for resupply or other missions is set to be tested by the U.S. Marine Corps in a training exercise planned for spring ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "ONR, Aurora Demo Autonomous Resupply for Marines".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.