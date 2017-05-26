BEIJING, SEOUL—North Korea’s new Pukguksong-2 solid-propellant ballistic missile has a range of more than 1,000 km (600 mi.) but less than 2,000 km, according to the U.S. military and a South Korean defense ministry ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "North Korean Solid-Propellant Missileâ€™s Range 1,000â€“2,000 Km".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.