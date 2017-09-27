NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland—The U.S. Air Force is interested in looking more closely at the potential of Textron’s Scorpion aircraft as a “light”—or low-cost—alternative to current intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "A Niche For Textronâ€™s Scorpion? USAF Warms To â€˜Light ISRâ€™".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.