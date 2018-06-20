MOSCOW—The re-engined version of the world’s heaviest helicopter—the Russian Mil Mi-26—will take off in ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Mi-26 Heavy Helicopter To Get Russian Engines".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.