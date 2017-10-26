LONDON—Lithuania has signed up to purchase Kongsberg’s Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (Nasams), becoming the first Baltic State to set up a medium-range air defense ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Lithuania Purchases Nasams Air Defense System".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.