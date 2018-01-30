LONDON – Italian aerospace and defense firm Leonardo is mulling further divestments in a bid to focus more on its core fixed-wing, rotary-wing and defense electronics ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Leonardoâ€™s Profumo Hints At More Divestments".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.