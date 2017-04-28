Ignore the European financial sector’s rumors, says the chief executive of Leonardo DRS, the U.S.-based branch of Italy’s national aerospace and defense champion—the company is not on the auction block, for now. “DRS is not for sale,” CEO Bill Lynn said in an interview at Aviation Week’s office April 28. Lynn’s comments during a wide-ranging interview came after news reports last month that parent Leonardo was considering selling all or part of its ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Leonardo DRS Not For Sale, CEO Says".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.