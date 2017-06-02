KUALA LUMPUR—Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) has delivered two FA-50 light attack aircraft to the Philippines, concluding a 2014 order of ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "KAI Completes Philippines Order Of 12 FA-50s".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.