Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II undergoes icing tests at McKinley Climatic Laboratory at Eglin AFB, Florida, in 2015.
The world’s largest environmental test chamber at Eglin AFB in Florida has not been significantly damaged by fire in a nearby support building, a base spokeswoman ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Historic Eglin Icing Lab Not Seriously Damaged By Fire".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.