As the U.S. Air Force ponders further upgrades for the Boeing B-52H fleet, one concept under discussion reduces the crew to four positions and eliminates the below-deck ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Four-Man Crew For Upgraded B-52s Under Review".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.