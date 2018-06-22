KUALA LUMPUR—The Philippines has enlarged its 2018-23 defense modernization program by 44%, budgeting for multirole fighters and the first of at least two planned ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Fighters, Submarines On Philippines Shopping List".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.