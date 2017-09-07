Rockwell Collins would have to pay United Technologies a fee equal to $695 million if Rockwell tries to find a better buyer, according to a Sept. 6 federal regulatory ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Failed UTC Acquisition Would Cost Rockwell $695M".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.