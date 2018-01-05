Pensioners, shareholders and corporate finance executives at legacy U.S. defense contractors are likely to cheer as those companies are expected to make significant cash infusions into their pension funds under the new tax law in the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Defense Contractors Expected To Boost Pension Payments".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.