News network CNN has been approved to fly drones over crowds, becoming the first operator granted a waiver to FAA rules banning flights over ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "CNN Cleared To Fly Newsgathering Drones Over Crowds".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.