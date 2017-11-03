The latest version of CAE's new magnetic anomaly detector, the MAD-XR, soon will be tested in an operational environment on Canada's CP-140 Aurora.
TRENTON, ONTARIO—CAE Defense and Security is working with the Canadian government to test its new lightweight magnetic anomaly detector called MAD-XR (extended role) on the Royal Canadian Air Force’s submarine-hunting Lockheed CP-140 Aurora. CAE officials say MAD-XR “meets and exceeds” the performance of the company’s legacy ASQ-508 MAD, but the sensor is 18-times lighter. This dramatic reduction in weight to approximately 1.5 kg (3.3 lb.) compared to 27 kg. ...
