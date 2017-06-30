LONDON – Britain, Norway and the U.S. have signed a tripartite agreement for greater security cooperation for aerial maritime patrol in the North Atlantic. The agreement, signed in Brussels during a meeting of NATO defense ministers, comes as Britain and Norway pave the way for the introduction of the Boeing P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, which means in the 2020s, three of the major air arms charged with conducting anti-submarine warfare will be operating the same ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Britain, Norway And U.S. Sign Maritime Patrol Pact".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.