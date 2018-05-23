A U.S. Navy F-18 receives inflight fuel from a KC-135 over Iraq: USAF,
Boeing and the U.S. Navy are working to add an automatic ground collision avoidance system to the F/A-18 strike fighter in the hope of saving pilot ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Boeing, U.S. Navy To Add F/A-18 Collision Avoidance System".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.