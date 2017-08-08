The Boeing and General Dynamics Stryker Maneuver Shorad Launcher (MSL) air defense vehicle made its public debut at the Space and Missile Defense Symposium in Huntsville, Alabama, this week: James Drew/Aviation Week
HUNTSVILLE, Alabama—Boeing and General Dynamics Land Systems have teamed up to equip the U.S. Army’s Stryker armored fighting vehicle with missiles, guns and ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Boeing, GD Pitch Counter-Air â€˜Shoradâ€™ Stryker ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.