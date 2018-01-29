Boeing says the U.S. Air Force’s F-15 Eagle has completed 11 flights with Lockheed Martin’s new Legion Pod infrared search and track (IRST) ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Boeing F-15C Flies With Legion Pod".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.