LOS ANGELES—As part of additional P-8A structural testing ordered by the U.S. Navy in connection with the Raytheon APS-154 Advanced Airborne Sensor (AAS) radar program, the original full-scale fatigue unit has been disassembled in Seattle for tear-down analysis at Boeing facilities in California and ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Boeing Disassembles P-8 After Radar-Related Fatigue Tests".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.