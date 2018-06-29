BEIJING—BAE Systems has won a competition to build nine frigates in a program that will vastly increase the air defense capabilities of the Royal Australian Navy ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "BAE Wins Australian Frigate Competition".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.