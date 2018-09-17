BAE Systems has signed a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory to transition gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor technology developed by the service to the company’s Advanced Microwave Products Center with the goal of reducing ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "BAE, USAF Sign GaN Tech Cooperative Agreement".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.