DST will subject Boeing F/A-18A/B Hornet wings to in-service loads in this rig to assess how composites damage grows. This is a time-lapse photograph: Commonwealth of Australia.
MELBOURNE, Australia—Australian defense scientists are trying to nail down what happens if aircraft are kept in service with composite structural damage that exceeds the conservative allowances set by ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Australian Defense Scientists Study Composites Damage Growth".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.