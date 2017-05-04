LONDON—Britain’s financial reporting watchdog, the Financial Reporting Council (FRC), has begun an investigation into the affairs of auditing firm KPMG and its relationship with engineering firm and aero-engine manufacturer ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Auditor To Be Investigated Over Rolls-Royce Accounting".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.