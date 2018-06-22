As it accelerates planning for a new armed scout rotorcraft, the U.S. Army has announced it will brief industry on June 28 on the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft Competitive Prototype (FARA CP) program. A draft solicitation released on June 22 says FARA CP will fund a rapid prototyping and test effort that will “support a decision to enter into a formal program of record for EMD [engineering and manufacturing development] through production as a rapid acquisition.” The ...
