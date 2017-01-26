KUALA LUMPUR—Malaysia has sent its first Airbus A400M Atlas airlifter back to Seville, Spain, for an upgrade at the manufacturer’s ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "Airbus Begins Upgrade Of First Malaysian A400M".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.