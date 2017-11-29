PARIS—Wizz Air said it would further increase its fleet at London Luton Airport as it acquires a number of slots from insolvent Monarch Airlines, just a few days after it unveiled a major expansion at the airport. The Hungarian LCC said capacity at its London Luton base would increase by 18% year-over-year to 7.1 million seats in 2018, translating into 28 new additional flights each week from the airport. Wizz Air operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft and will now base ...
